In one of the best viral videos that is being widely shared on Twitter, a group of elderly women is happily dancing at their school reunion. The video was shared by a man who goes by the name Manoj Kumar on Twitter. He posted the happy clip of the women mostly in their late 60s and 70s dancing exuberantly on the tunes of old classics including Shammi Kapoor’s song Dil De Ke Dekho. The video has received wide appreciation and love from all across the country. People, especially women, find the video inspiring and encouraging. Some also seem to be wishing for an equally healthy and happy old age time.

Watch the lively video here:

This video is of a recent School Re-Union in Mangalore. Their minimum age was 70years! School days were the days of innocence and often school buddies connect with that innocence. The challenge is to stay connected to the child within us. #ARAKUCoffeeReflections pic.twitter.com/foRM7GizVx — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) August 24, 2019

Now, check out these comments:

One of the best post I have seen today. Lovely dance 💜 — Shekhar Choudhary (@Shekharchaudhry) August 24, 2019

So true, just returned fresh from a school reunion in Goa. Camaraderie gets stronger if it’s from an all girls school…with even the most shy throwing inhibitions to the wind, discussing common issues from health to liberty. — Kalyani Menon (@MenonKalyani) August 24, 2019

I hope I am as energetic and full of life as they are when I am 70. You go girls!! ❤️😀 — Thirsty Crow (@thaasty) August 24, 2019

Very nice to see a bunch of girls reliving memories as school buddies after more than half a century. — Janardhanan S🇮🇳 (@MadCapProf) August 24, 2019

God bless with many more years of good health — shaheedkhan (@shaheed14khan) August 24, 2019

Imagine this group back in those days… Would have been fun — strawberry daikudi 🌈 (@hafbaykedpizza) August 24, 2019

The video is an example of many emotions seen together. First, it shows how school days are the best days of our lives and one just can’t trade those memories for anything in the world. Second, it shows just how short life is and we should learn to live every moment to the fullest. Third, the video shows the art of staying happy and ready to welcome life in every moment. One can do that by renewing old connections, dialing up a long lost friend and just dancing together to an old song to live-up the memories. At last, the video tells us that social media is not entirely a bad place to be at and we are still living in a world that hasn’t forgotten to smile.

Your thoughts?