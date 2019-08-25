In one of the best viral videos that is being widely shared on Twitter, a group of elderly women is happily dancing at their school reunion. The video was shared by a man who goes by the name Manoj Kumar on Twitter. He posted the happy clip of the women mostly in their late 60s and 70s dancing exuberantly on the tunes of old classics including Shammi Kapoor’s song Dil De Ke Dekho. The video has received wide appreciation and love from all across the country. People, especially women, find the video inspiring and encouraging. Some also seem to be wishing for an equally healthy and happy old age time.
The video is an example of many emotions seen together. First, it shows how school days are the best days of our lives and one just can’t trade those memories for anything in the world. Second, it shows just how short life is and we should learn to live every moment to the fullest. Third, the video shows the art of staying happy and ready to welcome life in every moment. One can do that by renewing old connections, dialing up a long lost friend and just dancing together to an old song to live-up the memories. At last, the video tells us that social media is not entirely a bad place to be at and we are still living in a world that hasn’t forgotten to smile.
