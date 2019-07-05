Recently, Rahul Gandhi has sent his party into a tizzy after he formally resigned as the Congress President on Wednesday. After he took his decision, later that day he opted to for a relaxing evening and watched a film in a multiplex in Delhi. Soon, a short clip of him sitting at the movie hall and munching popcorn made its way to social media and went viral. He was soon praised by netizens for being ground to earth and stepping out of his home like a normal person.

Rahul went to watch Ayushmann Khurana’s latest flick Article 15 which addresses the impact of the caste system in our day-to-day lives. He was spotted at PVR Chanakya in New Delhi and a short clip of him sitting among the moviegoers is now the latest buzz of social media.

Netizens have been pouring appreciation comments on the video. One user wrote, “Also, it’s nice to see a prominent political figure watch a movie with such an important message like this.” While the other commented, “So down to earth and I’m really glad this man is watching movie like a normal ppl. Nowadays Most of the C grade politicians and their family members are also behave like as if they own the country. In politics NOBODY is saint whether its Modi or Sonia Gandhi.”

Another user wrote, “Down to earth man.. jst wat hing movie like a nrml indian… i wonder y he didnt win.”

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the Congress President and has taken the responsibility for party’s dismal performance at the Lok Sabha polls. He took to Twitter to share an open letter and tweeted, “It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love. Jai Hind (sic)”

His open letter that he tweeted read: “As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President.”

Attacking RSS, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The stated objectves of the RSS, the capture of our country’s institutional structure, is now complete. Our democracy has been fundamentally weakened. There is a real danger that from now on, elections will go from being a determinant of India’s future to a mere ritual.”