A shocking video is doing rounds on social media where a group of Vietnamese children can be seen using a dead snake as a skipping rope. This will make you skip a heartbeat. Nothing is more dangerous than this and here, kids turn the dead snake into a game activity and seem like the elders are so happy recording the video. A woman’s voice can be heard from behind encouraging the children to play.

The worrying video has since gone viral leaving the internet divided. Some think the children are so creative while others doubt whether this seemingly shocking scene is normal in Vietnam. Netizens were was quick to react and point out the savageness of these kids from Vietnam. One of the users joke around and say “All that’s missing is the ladders”. Another one writes, “Resourceful kids!”

According to Khaleej Times reports, the country is home to many different types of snakes, a lot of which are poisonous. A few of these are venomous and include Asian cobras, coral snakes, kraits and pit vipers.

Take a look at the shocking video here:

Here are the reactions to this video:

