New Delhi: In a purported video which went viral on social media on Sunday, a traffic cop could be seen being dragged on a car’s bonnet. A complaint has been registered in the case. A probe into the matter has also been launched.

In the video, initially, the traffic cop tries to stop the car. However, the driver doesn’t heed and escapes by speeding.

Then, in another attempt to stop the car, the cop jumps on the bonnet. But the driver continues to speed away with the cop on the bonnet.

Worst thing I saw today pic.twitter.com/bDLkfxACal — desi mojito (@desimojito) February 2, 2020

As per the initial probe, it has been found that the incident took place in Delhi’s Nangloi in November 2019.