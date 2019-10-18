A rare video of two tigers is going viral where they have a brutal and furious fight like humans. The clip features Tiger 57 and Tiger 58 of Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and has viewers wondering who won, and what this fight might have been about. Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the video is so scary and fascinating.

According to Ranthambore Guides, T57 is a tiger named Singhsth, a quite young and shy adult tiger- T-57 and a son of T-26, mother. While T58 is named Rocky, a quiet young and bold adult tiger of zone no. 7 and 8, also a son T-26. They are both sons of tigress Sharmili from the Jaisinghpura area of the park.

After sharing the video, Mr Kaswan informed his followers that the two tigers were fighting over a tigress – T39 – named Noor.

“That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent. They are territorial animals & protect their sphere. Here two brothers from #Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded. (T57, T58)”, the caption reads.

Watch the viral video:

The video shared on October 16, has got 38 views. This video was shot by Hansraj Gurjar and 16 other witnessed the event.