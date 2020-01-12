The British Royal Queen Elizabeth II was spotted driving a Range Rover without wearing a seatbelt and the video has surfaced online. The 93-year-old was seen for the first time after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are stepping down as senior royals. She was seen driving down a road near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on January 10. It was surprising because, after one year of her husband Prince Philip’s death in a horror crash, she was seen driving without a seatbelt.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a headscarf along with a winter jacket as she drove along the country in her black Range Rover.

The Queen was spotted for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they were stepping down as senior royals. Read the latest here: https://t.co/n61FmkZvxj pic.twitter.com/Ey8sMwJ00S — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 10, 2020



Twitterati has flooded the internet with tweets on how can she drive at the age of 93. One user tweeted, “How can a 93-year-old drive?”

Another commented, “It’s absolutely ridiculous having a Queen in Britain 2020.”

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the big announcement on stepping back as the senior royals and will be working towards becoming financially independent. In the official statement released on Instagram on the official account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Thursday that they are exiting the royal family. The statement reads, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

However, the Queen and other Royal members are reported to be hurt by their decision. A day after the announcement, the Queen, Charles and William ordered their households on to work with the Sussexes’ team to quickly find a “workable solution” to solve the crisis. Meghan returned to Canada a few days ago where she spent a six-week festive break with Harry and baby son Archie in the province of British Columbia.