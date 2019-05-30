We all have heard and seen how restaurants and their employees are usually under scanner for maintaining hygiene. What happens back at the restaurant’s kitchen is always a mystery for the customers and hence we take the risk of eating out. However, few incidents do come into the limelight and face flak for not following hygiene procedures. Now, a video from a popular fast food restaurant, Wendy has gone viral on social media where an employee can be seen taking a bath in the kitchen’s sink.

In the video shared on Facebook, other restaurant’s employee can be heard encouraging him to take a bath. Soon after that, he takes off his shirt and partially submerges himself into the foamy water inside the kitchen’s sink.

The video has been shared by a Facebook user named Haley Leach and he captioned it, “I don’t suggest anyone eating at the Milton wendy’s again.”

The video has received 1.2K likes, 2.5K comments and 16, 753 shares alone on Facebook.

Watch the video here:



Soon after the video went viral, Wendy received flak for the incident. One user wrote, “Nothing funny about this. Absolutely disgusting and I hope the health department shut that store down.” While the other commented, “I hope everyone involved got fired!”

Following the incident, the employee has been fired from the company. As per the Nrew York Post, marketing director, Mike Johnson said, “This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgment. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team.”