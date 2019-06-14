When a candid moment of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was captured, he decided to add a little fun to it. Taking to social media, Kohli shared the picture asking her fans to caption it. In the picture, Virat Kohli is showing his five fingers and displaying figure 6 on the other hand. He tweeted, “Caption this 💬 #TrainingDay”. With a whopping fan base of over 35.1 million, it did not take long for Virat’s post to be flooded with hilarious captions. “Kohli ko World Cup me kitne 100s banane hai?” read one of the many comments on the viral picture.

Virat Kohli is leading team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India has already won two consecutive matches against South Africa and Australia. The picture of Kohli was clicked during the training session before India-New Zealand match at Trent Bridge on Thursday. However, yesterday’s match was called off without a ball bowled- all thanks to heavy rains.

Take a look at Virat Kohli’s picture below:

View this post on Instagram Caption this 💬 #TrainingDay A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jun 12, 2019 at 6:56am PDT

Here are some of the many creative captions Virat Kohli’s fans and followers came up with:

Virat: jaldi coach saab ka brand fenk

Theke wala: *throws* catch

Virat: pic.twitter.com/qC2qnGnv5e — Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) June 12, 2019

Pakistan k kitne player 2 digit me bhi ni pahuch sake against Australia….. 😜🤣..

Virat – 5 — Sharad (@Sharad68869870) June 13, 2019

Dekh bhai WC to nahi milega tujhe is saal, 5 baar tumne jeeta iss baar humara hai 😁 — garima srivastav (@gsgarima36) June 12, 2019

Padosis Kitne Matches Harenge King Kohli : 🖐🏻👍🏻 — Dr. Khushboo 🤭 (@khushi_kadri2) June 12, 2019

“Kohli ko World Cup me kitne 100s banane hai?” — abhi (@Fake_Acc18) June 12, 2019

When Someone says XYZ is the best player Virat be like: Talk to my hand✋ pic.twitter.com/c0u57ccZUl — Rii♡ (@Riaatweets) June 12, 2019

After India vs New Zealand game called off in Nottingham on Thursday, Virat Kohli said it was a sensible decision for the match officials to do so. New Zealand retained the top spot in the points table while India moved to No.3 with 5 points. All the fans and followers of ICC were left frustrated with the rain as this was the 4th match which was washed out in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.