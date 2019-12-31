The year 2020 will bring forth great momentum in the business domain, especially in personal acquisitions, that will help focus more on family relations. Here’s your horoscope prediction for 2020, check what the stars have in store for Virgos in the new year.

Will 2020 be a lucky year?

This year will be full of ideas and creativity for you. You will get a chance to display your artistic skills and put them to good use. You have often been frustrated by the mundane routine of practical life. This year will be a great year for you to share your art and imagination with the world.

Love and Relationships

Too much love and affection might leave you feeling suffocated this week. While you appreciate the care and devotion given to you, you might just be craving some time alone. It is ok to take some time out for yourself and focus on your mental and physical well being. Voice your need for some alone time and you will receive it.

Dreams and Aspirations

You have a lot of confidence in yourself and you will be a great source of strength and encouragement for someone who is not feeling as sure of themselves. You are allowed to also feel moments of vulnerability so don’t be too hard on yourself if your confidence wavers.

Seeing you overcome your own struggles will only be further motivation for those watching you. You have the wonderful ability to inspire so do just that.

The planets have come together to set the mood right for Virgos. Focus on creating the right balance between work and family, creating a positive environment for your loved ones. Give yourself time to relax, have faith in your strengths and aim for the bigger goal.

Lucky Colour: Red, Yellow