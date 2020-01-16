Been there, done that is the first thought that crosses the mind of all best friends as they chance upon VJ Anusha Dandekar‘s viral dance video with Ankita Konwar straight out of a mall in Mumbai. Out with their “best girls”, the divas set the floor on fire as they grooved sensuously to Justin Bieber’s song that was playing in the background.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Ankita and Anusha shared the videos where they can be seen twinning in sultry yellow ensembles. While Ankita captioned the video, “Because words aren’t enough The best girls!! .. #fun #girltime #crazyus #yummy (sic),” Anusha wrote, “The best kind of Girl Friends and 🍿 is all you need… (sic).”

Earlier, a video shared by Milind Soman’s wife and Anusha’s close friend, Ankita Konwar, gave fans a sneak-peek into the lively birthday party of the VJ. Though we could not spot the birthday girl’s sister, Shibani Dandekar, we sure got the whiff of the LIT celebrations from what Ankita shared. Wearing a cat-ear hairband, Anusha looked chic in a grey bralette top and skirt, teamed with black boots while Farhan Akhtar, who rang in his birthday together with Anusha, was dressed in a casual white tee, paired with a denim jacket.

Ankita Konwar and sensational model-husband Milind Soman are giving their social media handle a break from all those travel and fitness goals. The lovebirds yet again managed to raise the bar of couple goals as they were seen running at a marathon recently in traditional Assamese attire during the festival of Bihu. Setting fans drooling over their adorable chemistry, Milind and Ankita’s video was lately the cutest thing on the Internet and we are not exaggerating. On Monday, the couple had taken to the streets in Assam to celebrate the festival of Bihu. Well, it wasn’t an ordinary run as the couple donned traditional outfits. Ankita was seen wearing an ethnic Assamese saree, whereas Milind sported a T-shirt and dhoti.