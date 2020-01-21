Actor Karishma Tanna just cannot get over her relaxing Maldives vacation. She has flooded the social media with her gorgeous throwback pictures from the Mediterranean Sea and her fans can’t get enough of it. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her slew of pictures in a halter neck bright yellow dress as she takes a walk by the beach. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and hair kept natural.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Samundar mein nahake…#mood #love #throwback.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Samundar mein nahake… . #mood #love #throwback A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jan 21, 2020 at 5:31am PST



However, actor Anita Hassanandani trolled her for sharing back-to-back pictures from her vacation. Pointing out that she has gone there just for the photo shoot, she commented, “Wahan photo shoot ke liye gayi thi nahhhh.”

Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a red floral dress. Welcoming summer in her own style, Karishma Tanna has teamed up her look with minimal makeup, a dash of lipstick and sunglasses. There is no doubt in saying that Karishma Tanna looks breathtaking in the latest photos. While sharing the pictures, Karishma wrote, ‘And So, She decided to start living the life she Imagined.” (sic)



Karishma Tanna started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of chirpy and lively Indu Virani. Her most memorable stint remains Bigg Boss 8, where she met her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel and was one of the finalists of the show.

Tanna was seen playing the lead in daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat. Before Qayamat Ki Raat, Karishma was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 alongside Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The lady also played a small role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which turned out to be a big hit. She will be next seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.