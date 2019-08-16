If you decide to ascend Mount Everest, you’d better keep yourself in fantastic physical shape and have a certificate that will prove you have prior mountaineering experience. Mount Everest is the highest mountain on earth with an altitude of 8, 848.13 metres. As many as 11 climbers lost their lives while trying to scale Everest this season. And therefore high-level committee of the Nepal government formally proposed new safety rules that could significantly reduce the number of permits issued for the world’s highest peak.

All the would-be climbers need to prove that they have scaled another major peak, and tourism companies would be required to have at least three years’ experience organizing high-altitude expeditions before they can lead climbers on Everest, Nepal’s tourism ministry said.

Eleven climbers were killed or went missing on the 8,850-metre mountain in May – nine on the Nepali side and two on the Tibetan side. The Nepal panel – made up of government officials, climbing experts and agencies representing the climbing community – was set up after climbers and guides criticised officials after the deaths for allowing anyone who paid $11,000 to climb Everest, the world’s highest mountain.

The panel said in a report, “Climbers to Sagarmatha and other 8,000 metre mountains must undergo basic and high altitude climbing training”. Sagarmatha is the Nepali name for Mount Everest.

The committee also proposed a fee of at least $35,000 for Everest and $20,000 for other mountains over 8,000 metres.

The committee also proposed a fee of at least $35,000 for Everest and $20,000 for other mountains over 8,000 metres.



Nepal issued 381 permits for Everest for this year’s climbing season, which tends to culminate in May when the daylight and weather are the most forgiving. The high number of climbers in May led to crowding in the so-called death zone, where there are very low oxygen levels. That put lives at risk as oxygen cylinders ran out while up to 100 people waited in the queue.