Tokyo: After the eccentric Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa offered $9 million to Twitter followers in a social experiment, he has now launched yet another bizarre campaign to find a ‘girlfriend’ to fly around the Moon with him.

The 44-year-old Maezawa is scheduled to make a lunar trip in 2023 or later as the first private passenger on a voyage by entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Maezawa, who recently announced his break-up with a Japanese actress, made the announcement on his website, saying, “As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman.”

“I want to find a ‘life partner’. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.”

He also tweeted a post similar to a job application. “WANTED:Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?”

[WANTED!!!]

Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_love https://t.co/R5VEMXwggl pic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 12, 2020

Written in a dating profile-style, the conditions say that the applicants must be single, over the age of 20, always positive and should have an interest in going to space. Applications for the position will close on January 17 and Maezawa will select his partner by the end of March.

He also has plans to take a group of artists with him on the flight. Meanwhile, the matchmaking exercise is also being turned into a TV show for a web streaming service.

Earlier this month, he announced that he will give 1 million yen, about $9,000 each to 1,000 followers in a social experiment to find out if money boosts happiness. In an announcement on YouTube, the tech tycoon called this contest a ‘serious social trial’ to see what impact a million yen could have on a person’s life.