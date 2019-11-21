Uppsala: Employees at an Ikea store in Sweden were in for a huge surprise on Monday after they found a man sleeping in the store’s bed department.

Police spokesman Tobias Ahlen says the staff at the Ikea store in Uppsala contacted the police after they found the 25-year-old man sleeping in the bed department. He was subsequently arrested on trespassing charges.

However, there was a new twist to this story after officers discovered that there was a warrant for his arrest for some other, unspecified crime. Police spokesperson Tobias Ahlen said the man had stayed in the warehouse after closing.

The youth was then taken to Stockholm where the other crime he was suspected of is believed to have happened. Meanwhile, the police hasn’t revealed the details of the crime he was originally wanted for.

Such an incident at Ikea has happened before too, on multiple occasions. There were 10 reports of illegal ‘sleepovers’ at branches across the world including in the UK, the US, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia and Poland.

In December 2016, the company warned people not to try sleeping in its stores after closing time, warning that anyone who did so would be considered a trespasser. May be this man didn’t pay heed to the warning!