Lucknow: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive disallowing people from posting offensive posts on social media on deities.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh said that the state is more than ready to deal with any mishap and will not hesitate to book offenders on social media platforms under the National Security Act (NSA) if they caused a law and order situation.

“We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances, will anybody be allowed to take law in their hands. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, the National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order,” the DGP said.

He said that a team of officials is closely monitored social media platforms and any objectionable or inflammatory post would invite action.

UP DGP OP Singh on upcoming verdict in Ayodhya case: We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances, anybody will be allowed to take law in hand. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed,National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law&order pic.twitter.com/wG8GMyTWbS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2019

Ayodhya District Magistrate, Anuj Kumar Jha prohibits social media messages & posters on Ayodhya land case, that could disturb communal harmony, in view of upcoming festivals & verdict in Ayodhya land case. Prohibition will stay in force till 28th December, 2019. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2019

Earlier on October 16, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court reserved its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days.

The Hindu parties, during the hearing, had argued that the entire 2.77 acres of land is the birthplace of Lord Ram while the Muslim parties claimed the title over the land, saying Muslims had ownership of the land since 1528 when the mosque was built. The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict in the long-standing land dispute before November 17, the day when Chief of Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi retires.