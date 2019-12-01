Vadodara: A 12-feet-long crocodile, which had ventured into the fields in Raval village of Vadodara was rescued after a four-hour operation on Saturday. The sight of the huge crocodile, which had created ruckus among the villagers, is now left in a protected area.

The mammoth reptile was spotted in an open field near Ajwa-Nimeta stretch at Raval village of Gujarat’s Vadodara by the locals on Saturday morning. As per officials, the reptile had come from the Narmada canal solar plant station located in the village which the villagers use to water their land.

The shocked locals, then informed the Forest Department and after struggling for around four hours, officials were finally able to rescue the 12-feet long crocodile. The video shared by news agency ANI, which has gone viral, shows volunteers trying to bring the crocodile under control. Watch the video here:

#WATCH Gujarat: A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured out into fields in Raval village of Vadodara, yesterday, was rescued and handed over to forest department. pic.twitter.com/TOiVuqjXFv — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

“The engineer of the solar plant station of Narmada canal informed us at 10:30 AM about the presence of 12-feet long crocodile in Raval village. It took us 5-6 hours to rescue the crocodile,” said Hemant Wadhwana, wildlife rescuer to ANI.

Earlier in August, the incident of a crocodile attacking a farmer was reported, in Vadodara. Because of the heavy rain in the state during monsoon, several incidents of crocodiles being spotted on the roads of Gujarat were reported to the Forest Departments. At least four crocodiles were rescued by the Department during the season.