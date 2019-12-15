New Delhi: A 43-year-old man named Lokesh was beaten up by three men for allegedly selling biryani in Rabupura area of Greater Noida on Saturday.

The video shared by news agency ANI, shows the biryani vendor Lokesh being slapped punched. He can be heard asking the man how he was “selling biryani in their area” and was also subjected to casteist slurs.

#WATCH Greater Noida: A 43-year-old man Lokesh being beaten up by some men, allegedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area. pic.twitter.com/iOfXWuDUiM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

After the video went viral, an FIR has been lodged, the police said. The man in his complaint has alleged that the three men abused him on Saturday afternoon, however they managed to escape after threatening him of dire consequences if he reported the matter.

The altercation reportedly took place over the price of biryani and placement of the pushcart in Rabupura in Greater Noida.

”We saw the video yesterday and then the investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details. Case registered against 3 men. The incident took place in the Rabupura area. Search for the accused is underway”, said Ranvijay Singh, SP Greater Noida

Ranvijay Singh, SP Greater Noida: We saw the video yesterday & then investigation was initiated. The victim was identified&called to the police station for all the details. Case registered against 3 men. Incident took place in Rabupura area. Search for the accused is underway.” https://t.co/kz1EmAp65u pic.twitter.com/rysbnBu0IB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

“We have identified the accused. Our teams are conducting raids to nab them,” an officer said.