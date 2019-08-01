Veteran actor Anupam Kher has posted an interesting video on Instagram. The actor is currently in the New York City where he met a fellow Indian recently. However, his meeting wasn’t just a regular one. It was filled with laughter, heartwarming gestures and a lot of love and respect for each other. Turns out that Anupam met a cab driver who has been riding a taxi for over 30 years in the US. Named Jugal Kishore, the man didn’t recognise the actor throughout his journey, however, at the end when he finally realised that he was driving Anupam Kher, his reaction was unmissable.

The actor took to his Instagram timeline and shared a video in which he is seen asking the driver about his experience of living in NYC and what was he thinking when he finally recognised him. The video has drawn interesting comments from the actor’s fans who are praising him for his gesture towards the cab driver. The man also tells the actor that he misses India and there’s nothing that can make him feel like home in the NYC.

Anupam shared the video with a caption that explains the entire story. He wrote, “Encounters in NY: #JugalKishore ji from Panjab, a yellow cab driver in NY for 30years didn’t talk to me through out my ride with him. He didn’t recognise me. Later he gave me the most flattering and the funniest reason for it. 😂🤓. He kept hugging me. We were both happy. And as always no fare was charged. 🙏😍 #IndiansInNY #Generosity #LifeLessons” (sic). Watch the post here:

Well, sometimes you find the most adorable people in the most unexpected situations!