New Delhi: The world’s richest person and Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos is currently on a three-day visit in India. And while he is here, Bezos is making sure to do everything ‘Indian’.

After donning a traditional Indian attire of white kurta-pajama for visiting Raj Ghat, Bezos got into the festive spirit by flying a kite, which is a popular tradition of Makar Sankranti.

Sharing a video of his kite flying experience on his Instagram account on Tuesday, Bezos wrote,”Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite” and hashtagged it #ThankYouIndia.

In the 36-second long video, Bezos is seen wearing a purple kurta, while trying to fly a kite with a group of kids in Delhi. When a girl asks him, whether he has flown a kite ever in his life, Bezos replies that he used to, when he was a kid.

“I have flown kites when I was a kid. Haven’t flown a kite in a long time, it brings back memories…”, he replies.

After he masters flying a kite, he high-fives each child and says, “Alright! My kite-flying instructors. Thank you, you are excellent teachers.”

Prior to this, he visited Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Delhi and folded his hands to pray and pay his homage.

Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." – Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

Jeff Bezos is on a three-day visit in India where he is scheduled to attend a company event in New Delhi and also likely to meet senior government officials. He is also expected to meet industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The purpose of his India visit is to review the operations of Amazon across the country.

His visit comes at a time when India’s antitrust body, Competition Commission of India, has ordered an investigation into alleged violations of competition laws by Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart.