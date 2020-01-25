Beijing: As many as 1300 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in China, while 41 lives have been lost. However, the statistics doesn’t seem to have an effect on a woman, who was filmed eating a fruit bat at a fancy Wuhan restaurant.

The video, which has gone viral shows a Chinese woman eating a bat, despite fears that the new deadly coronavirus could have been spread by a soup made from the mammal.

In the footage, the woman can be seen holding the large bat with chopsticks and then eating its wing. A man then encourages her to eat the meat. “Eat the meat! Don’t eat the skin. You should eat the meat on its back”.

A bat(-eating) woman from China… pic.twitter.com/D8JNvClxy4 — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) January 23, 2020

Despite the possible virus link, bats are still being consumed by many people in the country.

Interestingly, bats are used in traditional Chinese herb to treat a series of illnesses, including coughing, Malaria, and Gonorrhea.

Coronavirus is linked to the same virus that led to the SARS epidemic in 2003 and leading Chinese virologists fear that this new deadly strain of coronavirus could lead to an outbreak 10 times worse than the previous one.

Researchers in China claimed the fatal strain of coronavirus shares a common ancestor with a virus found only in fruit bats.

A statement published in the South China Morning Post read, “The Wuhan coronavirus’ natural host could be bats… but between bats and humans there may be an unknown intermediate.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of the outbreak, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has issued an advisory to travellers from China to India.