New Delhi: Google’s new Super Bowl ad commercial which is making people emotional, has also struck a chord with Mahindra Group’s Chairman Anand Mahindra, who posted a heartfelt note about it on Twitter. Mahindra took to Twitter on Monday to praise the commercial, and admitted that the poignant ad made him cry too, just like others.

The business tycoon shared the video link of the ad on his Twitter handle and wrote, “This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Seriously. Perhaps it’s my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is… Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts…”

This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Seriously. Perhaps it’s my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is… Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts… https://t.co/yfJPvvQ2uI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 3, 2020

According to reports, this ad is inspired by a true story of a Google employee’s grandfather.

Titled ‘Loretta’, the advertisement shows how an old man reminisces about his late wife with the help of Google Assistant. As his post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

One user wrote, ”Google Assistant is amazing no doubt in that but this commercial is just brilliant. A beautiful & heart touching momento.”

Here are some tweets:

It's not now about the human touch, it touching emotions is the CX, code of success, lovely advert. — Jaya Khare (@jaya2004khare) February 3, 2020

@anandmahindra ji you're spot on; I'd urge you to imagine a scenario where we forget our marriage anniversary. It is petrifying. — Abhishek Deoraj (@abhideoraj) February 3, 2020

Google Assistant is amazing no doubt in that but this commercial is just brilliant. A beautiful & heart touching momento. #Loretta #OkGoogle remember this tweet and remind me to watch again when I’m down. @Google please tell me, this was not created by Google Assistant 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z0J4t8i4dy — Akhil Sravan Kumar (@sravannerella00) February 4, 2020

Am I going to cry everytime that @Google commercial comes on? Yes, I think I am. #Loretta pic.twitter.com/exc0OQikRP — Amanda (@ItsMeAmandaah) February 4, 2020

Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media, often shares inspiring videos and pictures with his 7 million followers.