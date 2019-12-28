New Delhi: Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Friday shared a video to show how technology can enrich people’s lives.

In the video, that has gone viral, a man wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers with a hoodie is conveying his message to someone on a video call through sign language. Through his video, he highlighted how mobile phones have opened up a whole new world of communication for many of us.

While sharing the video, Mahindra writes, ”We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us…”

We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us… pic.twitter.com/kricI2dNeG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2019

The 33-second long clip managed to garner over 139 k views in just a matter of few hours and left the internet amazed. It has got more than 18,000 likes and has got more than 3000 retweets.

One user wrote, “I feel happy that video calling helps them to connect. Once I saw someone using mobile phone to ask for directions over a video call. Beautiful tech use.”

Another wrote, “This is the power of technology.” Check out some other comments:

Good & bad use of any tool depends on the the user and not the technology itself. We criticise because we don’t like to blame ourselves or accept that we have lost control on our own senses. Efforts has to be taken to learn to control senses and not growth of technology.#yoga — Anu Kushwaha (@KushwahaAnu) December 27, 2019

I have observed this many times in many places. this is best innovative use for deaf and dumb people. I feel happy that video calling helps them to connect as well as in one case I saw someone using to ask directions or help for work over a video call. Beautiful tech use. — Sidharth Naik (@sidharth_naik) December 27, 2019

Thanks for this sharing @anandmahindra. I’m deaf as I have used communication with family and friends using mobile device through video call. It is not barriers. Thanks new world and new technology. Respect our humans relation which success possible — Gopu (@1986gopu) December 27, 2019

Yes Sir.. I don't know how many bad things Smart Phone brought, but one of the best thing it has bought is Video calling where people can communicate with Sign Language. I have seen this multiple times in Bus, infact once I just observed the person for almost 30mins.. — Varun (@nammabharata) December 27, 2019

Mahindra, who has more than 7.4 million followers, is often seen sharing funny and inspirational posts to keep his audience entertained.