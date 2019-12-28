New Delhi: Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Friday shared a video to show how technology can enrich people’s lives.
In the video, that has gone viral, a man wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers with a hoodie is conveying his message to someone on a video call through sign language. Through his video, he highlighted how mobile phones have opened up a whole new world of communication for many of us.
While sharing the video, Mahindra writes, ”We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us…”
The 33-second long clip managed to garner over 139 k views in just a matter of few hours and left the internet amazed. It has got more than 18,000 likes and has got more than 3000 retweets.
One user wrote, “I feel happy that video calling helps them to connect. Once I saw someone using mobile phone to ask for directions over a video call. Beautiful tech use.”
Another wrote, “This is the power of technology.” Check out some other comments:
Mahindra, who has more than 7.4 million followers, is often seen sharing funny and inspirational posts to keep his audience entertained.