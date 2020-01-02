New Delhi: There is no end to sycophancy in this country. In a latest example of flattery, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Sreevani went a step further and posted her selfie video on TikTok for a song praising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

33-year-old Pushpa Sreevani, who is also the Minister of Tribal Welfare, posed for the video with the Telugu song ‘Rayalaseema muddubidda mana Jagan Anna’ in the background. This Telugu song was made by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) after he became the chief minister in May, hailing him as the son of Rayalaseema, a region he hails from.

The 10-second short lip-sync video, has gone viral in no time. Watch the video here:

Sreevani, posted the TikTok video amid ongoing row over Jagan’s three-capital proposal, which has angered farmers in the present capital Amaravati.

Meanwhile, some YCP supporters appreciated the act, others have criticized her asking her to focus on her duties as a minister instead of wasting time on TikTok videos

Sreevani, a Member of Legislative Assembly from the Kurupam Vidhan Sabha constituency in Vizianagaram district, recently also acted in a Telugu movie in order to highlight the importance of organic farming.

She played the character of a teacher in the movie ‘Amrutha Bhoomi’.