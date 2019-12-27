Imphal: Well, solving a Rubik’s Cube is no piece of cake, but a teenager in remote Arunachal Pradesh has stunned everyone by solving the puzzle with his eyes closed, the video of which has gone viral.

The video, which was first shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, shows a young boy hailing from the remote Longkai Village in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh, solving a 3×3 Rubik’s cube with his eyes closed.

The boy first looks at the cube for a couple of seconds, following which, he shuts his eyes and goes on to effortlessly solve the Rubik’s Cube.

Kaswan wrote, “Look at the sheer talents we have in our remote villages. I got this as a forward which says; He is from Arunachal Pradesh, Longding District belongs to wancho tribe. Village Longkai.”

Watch the amazing video here:

Look at the sheer talents we have in our remote villages. I got this as a forward which says; He is from Arunachal pradesh, Longding District belongs to wancho tribe. Village Longkai. pic.twitter.com/Yow99pBW1g — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 22, 2019

People were amazed by his skill and commented how there is no dearth of talent in India.

There are millions of young champions in our country. But they lack the exposure what they deserve. The INDIA is a great country with lots of talent and powers, but due to these fights among the seats and powers of politicians , they are not at all considered. Treasure does exist — Praveen N (@PraveenrajuN) December 22, 2019

Talent can't be restrained from geographic constraints of accessibilty.

May he get all support to solve more complex algorithms beyond the rubic square.#Arunchalgetstalent@KirenRijiju @PemaKhanduBJP — Bishwa Kalyan Pati (@Bishwa7476) December 22, 2019

bundle of raw talent. the boy could be trained in higher math, source code scripting , chess or in cards game. they are left to languish in dark alleys. unsung and uncared for .outreach of quality education to far corners still a utopia — INDIRA RSG KRISHNAN (@indira_rsg) December 22, 2019

Meanwhile, after the video went viral, Kaswan posted another tweet mentioning that the Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the kid and has asked the District Magistrate to take care of the child’s education and directed to make a fixed deposit in his name.

So this is what a tweet can do. All have written articles on him. Honourable CM has asked DM to look after the education of this kid. And also a fixed deposit will be on his name. 👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/C0nmuZQM24 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 24, 2019

In a similar feat, 6-year-old Sarah C of Chennai solved the Rubik’s cube in 2 minutes and 7 seconds with the blindfold while reciting Viramuthu’s poems on November 27, this year.

Currently, Yusheng Du holds the record for solving the Rubik’s cube. in just 3.47 seconds! How long does it take you to solve it?