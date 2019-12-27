Imphal: Well, solving a Rubik’s Cube is no piece of cake, but a teenager in remote Arunachal Pradesh has stunned everyone by solving the puzzle with his eyes closed, the video of which has gone viral.
The video, which was first shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, shows a young boy hailing from the remote Longkai Village in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh, solving a 3×3 Rubik’s cube with his eyes closed.
The boy first looks at the cube for a couple of seconds, following which, he shuts his eyes and goes on to effortlessly solve the Rubik’s Cube.
Kaswan wrote, “Look at the sheer talents we have in our remote villages. I got this as a forward which says; He is from Arunachal Pradesh, Longding District belongs to wancho tribe. Village Longkai.”
Watch the amazing video here:
People were amazed by his skill and commented how there is no dearth of talent in India.
Meanwhile, after the video went viral, Kaswan posted another tweet mentioning that the Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the kid and has asked the District Magistrate to take care of the child’s education and directed to make a fixed deposit in his name.
In a similar feat, 6-year-old Sarah C of Chennai solved the Rubik’s cube in 2 minutes and 7 seconds with the blindfold while reciting Viramuthu’s poems on November 27, this year.
Currently, Yusheng Du holds the record for solving the Rubik’s cube. in just 3.47 seconds! How long does it take you to solve it?