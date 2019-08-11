Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey, who is an active social media user and always woos fans with her videos and pictures, is setting the internet on fire with her killer expressions. Earlier today, she shared her yet another tik tok videos and her expressions are to die for. In the video, she lip-syncs the popular Hindi poetry ‘Usse Pasand Hai’ and it will win your heart all over again. Dressed in floral ethnic wear, she teamed up her look with kohld eyes, jhumkas, nose ring, bindi and a dash of red lipstick. She has styled her hair in soft curls and she looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest video.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Usse pasand hai. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Usse pasand hai 😍❤️ A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 10, 2019 at 12:54pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared a tik tok video wearing a pink-purple saree, with kumkum and red lipstick, the Nirahua Hindustani actor dances to the tunes of Bhojpuri song. The bombshell’s style in this video is very much liked by people and her contagious cute expression will make you go crazy. The song is from her latest film Lallu Ki Laila, which is doing well at the box office.

View this post on Instagram Udanbaaz 😍❤️ #lallukilaila A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 9, 2019 at 12:41am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the film Jai Veeru alongside Nirahua. Her upcoming film will be with Pawan Singh in Sher Singh. She has also set the screens ablaze with her hot dance moves in the song Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaoge from the film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya. She is also creating a buzz in the digital world with ALTBalaji’s first-ever Bhojpuri show Hero Vardiwala.