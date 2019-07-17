Bhojpuri industry’s megastar Ravi Kishan has turned a year older today and celebrities are pouring their wishes on social media for the star. Earlier today, Amrapali Dubey took to Instagram to share a boomerang video along with Ravi and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. In the video, the trio can be seen clicking their glasses together as they enjoy their day out chilling in a pool. Amrapali looks hot in a black swimsuit as she smiles and says cheers while standing in the middle of a swimming pool.

She has also wished Ravi with an adorable caption which reads, “Happy birthday to our Mega Star and honourable MP from Gorakhpur @ravikishann cheers to the amazing year you are gonna have ahead love you loadzzzz ! May God bless you with everything you wish for. (sic)”

Take a look at the video here:



Earlier, she has shared a Tik Tok video which went viral instantly. Featuring the sizzling chemistry between her and Nirahua, she can be seen dancing sensuously in a floral dress. In the later part of the video, Nirahua enters the frame and romances with his lady love. She captioned it, “A gift from me and the 1st winner of my quiz @dineshlalyadav to @yaminisingh1705 for giving the correct answer and not losing the quiz. (sic)”



Amrapali has won a lot of hearts with her Bhojpuri songs. Her videos have also taken the internet by storm on YouTube and have a huge fan following.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in the song Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaoge from the film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya. Her upcoming film will be with Pawan Singh in Sher Singh.