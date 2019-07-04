Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all set to take the stage on fire with her sexy dance moves on an award show. Taking to Instagram, she shared her practice video where she can be seen flaunting her thumkas on Mouni Roy’s popular song ‘Gali Gali’ from the film KFG. In the video, she can be seen dancing along with background dancers and we just can’t wait for her performance on the award night. Dressed in a black crop top and tights, she looks hot, as always.

She captioned it, “Practice Like You Have Never Won …. Perform Like You Have never Lost … #dance #mypassion #mylove #practice #rehearsals #myfavourite #song #galligalli Video by : @vishanklakhara. (sic)”

The video is going viral on social media and fans are pouring appreciation comments.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared her video dancing to ‘Chogada’ from the film Loveyatri. Flaunting her sexy moves, she can be seen dressed in a grey top and denim shorts. With absolutely no makeup and contagious smile, she will take your breath away. She has kept her hair open letting the long tresses fall on the back. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Kamariya … Style.. #passion #dance #kamariya: @vishanklakhara (sic)”



Recently, she has also shared her sexy picture donning black crop top and green shorts, she looks hot with absolutely no makeup. She completed her look with long straight tresses. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Be Willing To be A Beginner Every Single Morning #goodmorning #lovelyday (sic)”



Meanwhile, she is being featured on the supernatural show Nazar along with Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.