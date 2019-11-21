A bride has taken the internet by storm after she made an appearance at her wedding reception in an extremely bizarre fashion. Friends and family of the couple were in for the shock of their lives after the bride arrived at the venue in a coffin. Yes, you read it right, a coffin!

A white coffin covered with black cloth was brought to the venue and people were wondering what a coffin could be doing at a wedding. Out of a sudden, coffin was opened and the bride dressed in a sparkling golden outfit emerged from it. Laughing and dancing, the bride seemed quite happy as people cheered and clicked her pictures.

We wonder what the rationale was behind this stunt. Watch the bizarre video here:

– Bride arrives her wedding in a coffin.pic.twitter.com/6c8Sgp1AnA — Postsubman (@Postsubman) November 16, 2019

The venue and date of the video is not known. However, the video has gone viral and sparked a debate on how inappropriate the act was. While some social media users were obviously shocked, others found it extremely ‘sick’ and ‘disgusting’.

Many others questioned the logic behind the shocking stunt. Check out some reactions:

If I attend a wedding and the bride comes in a coffin, I’m leaving even if it my wedding. — KayflixLFC (@kayflix_) November 16, 2019

A user wrote, “At a point, I expected thunder to strike her so she could be dead for real. This is sick.”

Wait… Is that her wedding, reception or funeral??? pic.twitter.com/ByPEhpoIqI — KokoLuvaMan (@phoenixtyphon) November 16, 2019

"Till death do us part" ???Nah. "Even in death, we parteth not" — R∀GNAR❍K (@JonsingMan) November 16, 2019

Who has videos of the in-laws reaction😁😁😁 — CZar (@hail_J_CZar) November 16, 2019