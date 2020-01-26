New Delhi: Making the nation proud yet again, a fourth-generation Army Officer, Captain Tania Shergill on Sunday led the marching contingent of the Corps of Signals during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi.

On January 15, she broke the glass ceiling and created history by becoming the first female to lead an all men contingent at the Army Day Parade, winning the hearts of people across the country.

”Tell a woman she can’t do it, and she will show you how it’s done !! Captain Tania Shergil, a 4th Generation #Army Officer leads Corps of Signals marching contingent #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDayIndia”, PIB India wrote on Twitter along with a video.

The 26-year-old Captain Shergill hails from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab. Her father was from artillery, a grandfather from armoured and great grandfather from infantry. Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Training Academy, Chennai, Captain Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate.

Watching her live in action, Gautam Gambhir expressed pride and said that as a father of two daughters he is proud to see Indian Army’s Captain Tania Shergill, to lead the parade.

India is cheering for you Tania Shergill. As the first woman adjutant for the Republic Day Parade you lead India. Jai Hind #TaniaShergil #RepublicDay #RepublicDayParade2020 #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/iGHE3CvQGI — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 26, 2020

My heart is filled with pride as I see Tania Shergill lead all-men contingent at Republic Day Parade.

Continuing the theme of women power, Republic Day parade also witnessed an all-woman biker contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) making its debut as part of the 71st Republic Day Parade.

A 65-member team consisting of women bikers showcased their acrobatic skills on motorcycles as part of the CRPF contingent.

Last year, Captain Bhavna Kasturi led an all-men contingent on Republic Day.