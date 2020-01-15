New Delhi: Many schoolchildren were injured in a freak accident when a Delta airplane dumped jet fuel on schools as it wanted to shed its load. According to reports, Delta Flight 89 took off from Los Angeles Internation Airport but it faced some engine issues and came back to the airport. On its way, the plane dumped fuel which dropped over a few schools and as the students were playing outside, some of them received minor injuries.

“The FAA os thoroughly investigating the circumstances behind today’s incident involving a Delta Air Lines flight that was returning to Los Angeles International Airport. There are special fuel-dumping procedures for aircraft operating into and out of any major US airport. These procedures call for fuel to be dumped over designated unpopulated areas, typically at higher altitudes so the fuel atomizes and disperses before it reaches the ground.

DELTA flight 89 to Shanghai dumping fuel, returning to LAX W/ unknown emergency pic.twitter.com/UQVnRuc0IA — Matt Hartman (@ShorealoneFilms) January 14, 2020

According to reports, many jetliners, especially those used on long flights, carry so much fuel when fully loaded that they take off weighing more than their maximum safe landing weight. This flight must have been significantly overweight that it came back soon after taking off. Pilots generally can circle for a while to burn off the extra fuel, but there may not be adequate time. If a plane lands overweight, it may damage the aircraft. In such situations, the plane sheds its fuel while flying.