New Delhi: About 500 workers and volunteers worked for 48 hours to convert an empty building into a coronavirus hospital in China. In the face of mounting pressure to combat coronavirus which has claimed 170 lives so far, China is livestreaming the construction of the second hospital on state TV, the deadline of which is February 3.

Day 6 of constructing Huoshenshan Hospital in #Wuhan, a new facility providing 700 to 1,000 beds for #coronavirus infected patients, which is expected to be completed on Feb 2. pic.twitter.com/HE6GNhp0Et — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) January 29, 2020

The first hospital, called the Dabie Mountain Regional Medical Centre, opened with 1,000 beds in a disused building in Huanggang on Tuesday night.

Leishenshan Hospital has been wired fully for electricity on Wednesday in #Wuhan, the center of the #coronavirus outbreak. With a capacity of 1,600 beds, Leishenshan hospital will be put into use on Feb. 5 pic.twitter.com/sPtp4JcwJr — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) January 29, 2020

The second hospital which will be named Huoshenshan or Fire God Mountain Hospital is being built from scratch. People’s Daily, China, has been tweeting the latest updates of the construction work.

A third hospital is scheduled to open on February 5 and a fourth is on the pipeline.