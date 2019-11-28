Today, November 28th, the world is celebrating Thanksgiving with much pomp and fervor. It is mainly celebrated in The United States of America, Canada and in some of the Carribean Islands and in Liberia. Last Sunday, the subway riders of a Brooklyn-bound-L train were greeted with an elaborate and delicious dinner inside the train.

Many commuters took to their respective social media to share the videos and pictures from the dinner and they are going insanely viral on the internet.

In the video, it can be seen a long table has been placed with white cloth put on it and commuters enjoying their meals. From turkey to mashed potatoes to cornbread, the video will make you go watery-mouth.

Watch it here:





It’s thanksgiving on the L train. I love New York pic.twitter.com/eKjJDbbxdE — wake (@middleschool101) November 25, 2019



The feast was organised by stand-up comedian Jodell ‘Joe Show’ Lewis and it did bring a smile on a lot of faces. Speaking with the New York Post, he said, “I organised Thanksgiving dinner to bring a little excitement to commuters.”

The festival was originally a harvest festival and was celebrated as a day for giving thanks for the harvest and of the preceding year. Thanksgiving is a day that is celebrated with lots of food and wine. A typical Thanksgiving menu consists of roast turkey, roasted sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, and cranberry juice, winter vegetables like carrots and Brussel sprouts and pumpkin pie with a walnut crust for dessert.

President Lincoln was the first US president to officially commemorate Thanksgiving as the last Thursday in November and the date was reportedly set in stone by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1939 and approved by Congress in 1941.