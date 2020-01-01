New Delhi: It’s New Year’s today and friends and family are busy wishing each other and celebrating the day. In the same way, girl students of a government school in Delhi also decided to send across New Year wishes, however, with a refreshing twist.

Not just in Hindi and English, the girls of government school, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya of New Delhi, decided to wish everyone a Happy New Year in different languages from India.

Showcasing the unity and linguistic diversity of our country, these girls first start with Hindi and then go on to give their wishes in Assamese, Malayalam, Maithili, Punjabi, Sindhu, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and other languages.

The heartwarming video of these girls is now going viral, with netizens applauding them. Watch the video here:

Proud #DelhiGovtSchool students wishing you a very Happy #NewYear in different Indian languages Feel the warmth of #HappyNewYear2020 in Kashmiri, Bangla, Gujarati, Telugu, Punjabi, Tamil… The list goes on🙂 Hope the coming year brims with Happiness for all of us#Welcome2020 pic.twitter.com/ng6TxTsYHD — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) January 1, 2020

One user wrote, ”The beautiful diversity of India ! Kudos ! Happy new year to the entire fraternity of Delhi Education and my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the teachers for being the torch bearers of this incredible change in Delhi govt schools ! March on !!”

Another wrote, ”Incredible.. Wishes for these girls to have a great year ahead including you too and be powerhouses of change tomorrow.”

overwhelmed to see the confidence of govt. school children.

This is incredible 🙂

On the joyous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to Twitter to wish everyone a joyous year ahead and hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.