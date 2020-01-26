Hubballi: To mark the nation’s 71st Republic Day, Ministry of Indian Railways has a 37-year-old decommissioned loco “Garuda” for display on the Rail Soudha premises in Hubballi.

Manufactured by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, this loco was commissioned in 1982 on SE Rly. The weight of the Locomotive is 112.8 tonnes and has covered over 44 lakh km before it was taken out of operation in 2019. This electric Loco is of Co-Co Design (6 axles) of Trimount Cast Frame.

Ministry of Railways, Government of India shared a clip of the new installation, on Facebook. Watch the video here: