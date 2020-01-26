Hubballi: To mark the nation’s 71st Republic Day, Ministry of Indian Railways has a 37-year-old decommissioned loco “Garuda” for display on the Rail Soudha premises in Hubballi.
Manufactured by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, this loco was commissioned in 1982 on SE Rly. The weight of the Locomotive is 112.8 tonnes and has covered over 44 lakh km before it was taken out of operation in 2019. This electric Loco is of Co-Co Design (6 axles) of Trimount Cast Frame.
Ministry of Railways, Government of India shared a clip of the new installation, on Facebook. Watch the video here:
BG Mallya, PCEE inaugurated the loco in the presence of Shri Ajay Kumar Singh, GM/SWR, Shri P.K. Mishra, AGM/SWR, Shri Vijay Agarwal, PCE, Shri Hari Shankar Verma, PCOM, Shri Shiv Raj Singh, PCCM, Shri P Ravi Kumar, PCME, Shri Arvind Malkhede, DRM/UBL.
To instill a sense of patriotism, a statue of Kittur Rani Chennama has also been installed at the entrance of Rail Soudha . The statue is 12 feet high, weighing 5,000 kg and made of cement with metal colour.
On January 26, India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day as it was on this day that India’s Constitution came into effect.
The Republic Day parade ceremony on Sunday will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will pay tributes to soldiers who died fighting for the country.