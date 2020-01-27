California: On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted riding the futuristic Cybertruck, near SpaceX headquarters, taking many on the road by surprise. More so, the vehicle was being driven by American comedian Jay Leno as the Cybertruck was a part of shooting for his show ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’.

The duo was reportedly filming a segment for an upcoming episode of the show, when they were caught in action.

In the short video shared by Instagram user gorgeouserika, Elon Musk is seen smiling and waving at the camera through the passenger side window. She captioned the video as, ”This video is going nuts right now, so many people have been hitting me up for it… HERE U GO…..”

Watch it here:

Notably, Jay Leno is a vocal supporter of Tesla and Elon Musk and has been quoted before saying that electric cars are the future.

“I mean, the advantage of electricity. I have a Tesla. I’ve had it for three years. I’ve never done anything. There’s no fluids to change. There’s nothing. You know, For new technology to succeed, it can’t be equal. It’s got to be better. And they’ve (Tesla) sort of solved the battery problem. It can go 350 to 400 miles at a charge. There’s no maintenance. They’re faster than the gas car. So there’s almost no reason to have a gas car unless you’re doing long-haul duty,” the show host said.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in November 2019 and the vehicle has been spotted a few times on public roads since. Tesla also said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.