Haridwar: A Qawwali programme in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand turned violent as people present at the event got into a massive fight. The incident happened on Monday night, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the fight broke over the seating arrangement during the programme. The video shows two groups of youth shouting and hurling chairs at each other while some other people stand and watch the whole ruckus.

The fight came to a stop only after when the police intervened and lathi-charged the miscreants. The moment police arrived on the scene, all the troublemakers fled the venue. No one suffered severe injuries during the fight, however a lot of property got damaged. Watch the video here:

#WATCH People hurled chairs at one another at a Qawwali event in Haridwar last night, after a fight broke out reportedly over seating arrangements. No injuries reported. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/OoOSMF2OhQ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

Soon after the video went viral, people bombarded Twitter poking fun at the ‘fight’

Ahh. This is more fun than that proposed Qawali program. Those 2 Lathi-Fatkaas on the Qawal's behind stole the show. 😅 — Vijay Thakkar (@vikingthakkar) November 19, 2019

From Qawwalli to Wrestling in 1..2..3… — SP (@fx_retail) November 19, 2019

Qawwali thi ya dangal.😂😂😂 — Nisha Sharma💖💖💖💖😃😃😃 (@NishaSh18183380) November 19, 2019

See, Modiji is right! There is no unemployment in the country. People seem so occupied to me! — Phalak Arora (@phalakarora19) November 19, 2019

Meanwhile, some others expressed disappointment over the state of things and demanded punishment for the miscreants. People also questioned the organizers of the event for not making proper arrangements.

Welcome to India, people have no jobs,no education and nothing else to do, this is how we kill time throwing chairs at each other . — hardik (@hardikng82) November 19, 2019

These short of incidents meant no proper arrangement made by organiser and so no permission should be given for such event. — Sunil Kumar Rajak (@sunil10305) November 19, 2019