Haridwar: A Qawwali programme in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand turned violent as people present at the event got into a massive fight. The incident happened on Monday night, the video of which has gone viral on social media.
Reportedly, the fight broke over the seating arrangement during the programme. The video shows two groups of youth shouting and hurling chairs at each other while some other people stand and watch the whole ruckus.
The fight came to a stop only after when the police intervened and lathi-charged the miscreants. The moment police arrived on the scene, all the troublemakers fled the venue. No one suffered severe injuries during the fight, however a lot of property got damaged. Watch the video here:
Soon after the video went viral, people bombarded Twitter poking fun at the ‘fight’
Meanwhile, some others expressed disappointment over the state of things and demanded punishment for the miscreants. People also questioned the organizers of the event for not making proper arrangements.