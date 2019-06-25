After teasing fans with poster and promo, Haryanvi sensational Sapna Choudhary has finally released her latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Akh Da Nishana’. The song is a peppy number and is perfect to wipe off your Tuesday blues. In the item song, Sapna performs in front of the cops and woo them with her killer expressions and sexy dance moves. Flaunting her curvaceous body, she can be seen dressed in a shimmery black crop top teamed up with knee length lehenga. With bold makeup and red lips, she is breaking the internet once again.

The song has been crooned by Mannat Noor and the music is composed by Gurmeet Singh. The lyrics have been penned down by Gill Raunta and the choreography has been done by Sagar Das. Sapna’s sizzling dance moves.

Earlier, she has also shared the poster of the song revealing her sexy look. She captioned it, “The song ‘Akh Da Nasha’ from the movie DSP DEV is releasing on 25th june, only on White Hill Music Youtube channel. This is my 2nd song In a Punjabi movie. and it’s an amazing track. I wish best of luck to Dream Reality Films and White Hill Studios on their film DSP Dev. Please do watch and support the film releasing on 5th July worldwide #life #workholic #loveyourself #positivevibes #desiqueen #whitehillmusic #punjabi #thaknamnahai. (sic)”

On the work front, Sapna will be soon seen in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’. She also has several music videos under her kitty.