Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary’s has released yet another Punjabi music video titled ‘Brown Rang Ni’. After the success of ‘Akh Da Nishana’, Sapna Choudhary sets the small screens on fire with her hot thumkas and sexy avatar. Not only this, but she also performs a naagin dance in the video and it will surely win your heart. In the video, Sapna can be seen dressed in a blue and off-white dhoti dress and looks gorgeous with subtle makeup and high ponytail.

The song is crooned by Kaptan Laadi and features Sapna Choudhary and RDK. The music has been composed by Kaptan Laadi and RDK. The lyrics have been penned down by Asli Gold.

The song has fetched over four lakh likes in less than 24 hours and it is going viral.

Watch the song here:



Earlier, her song ‘Akh Da Nishana’ took the internet by storm. Flaunting her curvaceous body, she can be seen dressed in a shimmery black crop top teamed up with knee length lehenga. With bold makeup and red lips, she is breaking the internet once again. The song has been crooned by Mannat Noor and the music is composed by Gurmeet Singh. The lyrics have been penned down by Gill Raunta and the choreography has been done by Sagar Das. Sapna’s sizzling dance moves.



On the work front, Sapna will be soon seen in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’. She also has several music videos under her kitty.