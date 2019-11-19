Chennai: Often, when we are in a hurry to catch a train, we forget to abide by the rules and risk our lives. But not this dog at the Chennai Park Railway Station in Tamil Nadu who seems to be more mindful and aware of the rules.

So much so, that the dog has now taken upon the job to assist the Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel in warning those illegally crossing the railway tracks and those travelling footboard. Whenever any passenger attempts to cross the tracks behind the back of the policemen on duty, she barks and alerts them.

The Railway Ministry of India, said that the dog is named as Chinna Ponnu and was abandoned at a railway station two years. Ever since then, the dog has made the railway station her home and apparently learned from the force’s warning against illegal ways of traveling.

On Sunday, the Railway Ministry of India, shared the adorable video with a caption, “Chinna Ponnu, a dog, who was abandoned at station two years ago is seriously offering her services in assisting RPF in warning passengers illegally crossing the track and travelling on footboard at Chennai Railway station.”

The video shows how the the dog runs after a passing train and barks at passengers standing on the footboard and then stands next to a RPF personnel

The video has now gone viral on social media, and has amassed more than 2900 retweets and 10,000 likes. People are now demanding an official designation for the dog so that she be can taken care of.

Please make her a part of the RPF team Officially. It's a humble request. She deserves nutritious meal daily.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Vikash Kumar (@Vikuim) November 17, 2019

She should be officially inducted with a collar ❤️ — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) November 18, 2019

What a good boy! The dog should have a collar around him. Hope the Railways is feeding him well and taking care of him for the great job he is doing. — The Fake Geek (J, ‏‎‎جتین) (@TheFakeGeek) November 17, 2019