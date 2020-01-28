Alberta: A Canadian man is winning hearts online after he rescued three kittens, who were frozen together, using a cup of warm coffee. The incident happened last Wednesday near Tomahawk, in Canada’s Alberta, when Kendall Diwisch came across the freezing kittens stuck in the snow while he was out inspecting wells.

The video shows Kendall trying to rescue the kittens only to realise that they are frozen to the ground. Initially, he tries to free them with his hands and successfully frees one of them while the other two still remain stuck.

It is then that he runs to his car and gets his cup of warm coffee, and pours it around the cats to help free their tails from the ice. After the coffee had done its job, Diwisch was able to pull the felines free and take them home.

Later, he shared the heartwarming story along with a video of himself captioned, “So today I found these three fellows on one of the back roads near one of my wells. Most likely dropped off. Poor things were frozen into the ice so they had to have been there all night. Took them home, fed and watered them they look to be healthy and friendly. If any friends are looking to have a new addition in their family, let us know as they will need homes. All three look to be males, and we also gave them dewormer.”

Watch it here:

Diwisch later updated the post to say that all three kittens had been adopted.

“All three little rascals went to their new home today where they get to be together instead of separating them.All three are eating and drinking and very energetic. Thanks for everyone’s consideration and offering to take them very appreciated,” he wrote.

A non-profit animal shelter Cause for Critters posted the photos of the cats on its Facebook page:

“Thank you to Kendall for rescuing them and to the Trider family for taking them in,” the organization stated. “We are so happy that their story will have an amazing end,” the post read.