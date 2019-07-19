Hrithik Roshan, who is currently riding on the success of his latest release Super 30, underwent a complete transformation to play the role of match wizard Anand Kumar. Recently, he has shared his hilarious Behind-The-Scenes video, where he can be seen learning the Bhojpuri language and singing the popular Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’.

To get the accent right, he practiced every day for two hours, spoke jibberish to help his vocal cords and cheek muscles. In the video, he can be heard saying, “I’m in love with the Bihari accent because it has got such a beautiful blend of the vulnerable and the strong. It has been a long journey. I practised Bihari every day for about 2-3 hours. Another thing we used to open up was gibberish. It helped my vocal cords, my cheek muscles, my tongue muscles and all the muscles required for talking.”

He has also revealed, “The very first sacrifice that I had to make was to allow myself to look unfit and out of shape.”

He captioned it, “Learning to let go. मार दिया छलाँग !! #biharimode #super30. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



In another video, he can be seen speaking Bhojpuri and the clip will leave you into splits. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Ufff too much hard work behind the scenes. ! #super30. (sic)” In the clip, he can be seen rehearsing his dialogues in Bihari accent and it will tickle your funny bones.



The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh.