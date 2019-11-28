New Delhi: Social media had a hearty laugh as a video of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan talking about trees, green cover, pollution became the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons. Imran Khan is not exactly known for his general knowledge as on several previous occasions, he amused everyone with his pearls of wisdom on History, Geography, but this was special as this has something to do with photosynthesis and respiration.

Meanwhile, here’s some context. Like New Delhi, Lahore is battling the worst pollution. Imran Khan has recently launched the Clean Green Pakistan Index as part of his government’s effort to fight pollution. “We used to think Delhi was the most polluted city,” the PM was quoted as saying.

Now, coming back to the video, Imran Khan can be seen saying, “70 feesad jo green cover tha vo kum hua 10 saalo ke andar. Uske natayez to aane the kyunki drakht hawa ko saaf karte hai, oxygen dete hai raat ko, carbon dioxide ko absorb karte hai. (In the last 10 years we have lost 70 per cent of the green cover, the impact of which is inevitable. Because trees clean the air. They give out oxygen at night. They absorb carbon dioxide)

Trees produce oxygen at night: Einstein Khan. pic.twitter.com/Kqb3ODLySY — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 27, 2019

Well, trees breath throughout the day and produce CO2 all the time but during the day they produce oxygen as a by-product of photosynthesis.

