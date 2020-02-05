New York: Well, singer Madonna has a offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which they will most likely refuse! In a hilarious video, the pop legend insisted that the royal couple should stay in America and offered them her New York City apartment to rent out. Calling Canada ‘boring’, the singer urged the couple to relocate to Manhattan instead.

“Do Megan [sic] and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??”, she asked in a video posted on Twitter and Instagram.

“Hey, don’t run off to Canada. It’s so boring there. I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It’s a two bed, it’s got the best view in Manhattan. Incredible balcony,” she says in the video while sitting in front of a mirror.

Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?? ………………🗽❌ #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium pic.twitter.com/gIHeFGhCMZ — Madonna (@Madonna) February 4, 2020

Madonna added: ‘That’s going to be a winner, a deal breaker. No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW (Central Park West). The view is much better for sure, not a bunch of guys in woolly hats.”

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan announced that they have stepped back from their senior roles in the Royal Family with the couple moving to Canada with son Archie.

On January 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”