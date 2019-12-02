Mumbai: Sparking off humour, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and new Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reiterated his intention to return to power again, but this time with a slight poetic twist in the tale.
Addressing his critics and detractors, Fadnavis recited a poem in the state Assembly stressing that he will make a comeback.
His response came on a day he was elected as the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, with the Congress’ Nana Patole being elected unopposed as the Speaker.
“Mera paani utarte dekh kinare par ghar mat bana lena, mein samundar hoon, laut kar vapis aaoonga (Thinking the tide has ebbed, don’t you dare build your house on the coast, for I am the sea, and I will come back),” he said, quoting a famous couplet amid thunderous applause.
The video shared by news agency ANI, has gone viral on social media prompting a lot of comments from netizens.
Tweeple had a lot to say on this, with some people supporting him and hoping for his promise to come true
A lot of criticism also came along the way and the creative minds of Twitter put together their own version of the poem to troll Fadnavis
Responding to the barbs over his “Me punha yein” remarks, Fadnavis said he did say it but forgot to announce a time table of his return as chief minister.
The BJP could not come to power in Maharashtra despite emerging as the single largest party as “political arithmetic prevailed over merit, Fadnavis said in the Assembly after a resolution was moved to congratulate him on being appointed the leader of opposition.
Thackeray said he won’t call Fadnavis an ‘opposition leader’, but a ‘responsible leader’. “If you would have been good to us then, all this (BJP-Shiv Sena split) would not have happened,” he added.
Though the Sena-BJP combine won a comfortable majority in the recent Assembly polls, the two parted ways following disagreement over the chief minister’s post.