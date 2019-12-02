Mumbai: Sparking off humour, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and new Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reiterated his intention to return to power again, but this time with a slight poetic twist in the tale.

Addressing his critics and detractors, Fadnavis recited a poem in the state Assembly stressing that he will make a comeback.

His response came on a day he was elected as the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, with the Congress’ Nana Patole being elected unopposed as the Speaker.

“Mera paani utarte dekh kinare par ghar mat bana lena, mein samundar hoon, laut kar vapis aaoonga (Thinking the tide has ebbed, don’t you dare build your house on the coast, for I am the sea, and I will come back),” he said, quoting a famous couplet amid thunderous applause.

The video shared by news agency ANI, has gone viral on social media prompting a lot of comments from netizens.

#WATCH Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in state assembly, earlier today: Mera paani utarta dekh, mere kinaare par ghar mat basaa lena. Mera paani utarta dekh, mere kinaare par ghar mat basaa lena. Mai samudra hoon, laut kar wapas ayunga. pic.twitter.com/lHaNNjxPV2 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Tweeple had a lot to say on this, with some people supporting him and hoping for his promise to come true

He will be back soon god willing, to send the betrayers of people's mandate on the opposite side of the assembly ☺️ — Rahul Bhagurkar (@rahulbhagurkar) December 1, 2019

Respected Mr. Devendra Fadnavis says my conscience and the whole of Maharashtra says you will again become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra — Namitha Bhatt (@BhattNamitha) December 1, 2019

Devendra Ji you will comeback in few months from now Udhav Dabu CM & Sanjay raut will swallow what they have Split but you're a good administrator people of Maharashtra recognised it in elections but you failed to asses SS

bad design's which they were planing for last 5 years . — Neeraj Khanna (@NeerajK35713705) December 2, 2019

Those who are in power now, those there in opposition knew @Dev_Fadnavis did his task as CM at the best of his abilities delivered corruption free administration which is diff to delver in present set up of rainbow coalition! So was confident. — ChiTi Ke bhi pAr nIkaL aiE? (@NPathak1234) December 1, 2019

A lot of criticism also came along the way and the creative minds of Twitter put together their own version of the poem to troll Fadnavis

Itna paani par nahaana bhool Gaye

Itna Paisa par MLA khareed na paye

Saala ab to ro raha hai har din

Fat gaya Fadnavis kursi bin! — Sealed Cover (@bonestrotter) December 1, 2019

सागर को घमंड था की पूरी दुनिया को डुबो दूंगा पर एक तेल की बूंद आई और तैर कर निकल गई। — Youth Congress….गांधी हम,जोश ए हिंदुस्तान (@RajKuma64441058) December 1, 2019

Tujhe toh apno ( Shah modi ) ne loota gairo me kaha dum tha teri kashti vaha doobi jaha kichad kam tha……Ab tu shayari aur gaana hi gaa gulgule..😂😂😂 — Nitish Bharadwaj (@hello_nitish) December 1, 2019

उधार के शेरों से समुद्र नहीं हो जाते, बरसात के गढ्ढे हैं कभी कभी पानी भर जाता हे. हमें मालूम हे — Sir Kalloo kawwaal (@brajesh2001) December 1, 2019

Responding to the barbs over his “Me punha yein” remarks, Fadnavis said he did say it but forgot to announce a time table of his return as chief minister.

The BJP could not come to power in Maharashtra despite emerging as the single largest party as “political arithmetic prevailed over merit, Fadnavis said in the Assembly after a resolution was moved to congratulate him on being appointed the leader of opposition.

Thackeray said he won’t call Fadnavis an ‘opposition leader’, but a ‘responsible leader’. “If you would have been good to us then, all this (BJP-Shiv Sena split) would not have happened,” he added.

Though the Sena-BJP combine won a comfortable majority in the recent Assembly polls, the two parted ways following disagreement over the chief minister’s post.