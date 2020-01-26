New Delhi: After the video of a woman feasting on bat wings went viral, another video has surfaced on the internet in which an Asian man can be seen eating alive baby mice.

The clip which has disgusted many shows the man sipping a glass of white wine before picking up the mouse with a chopstick from a plate. He then dips it in a yellow sauce and eats it.

The footage comes amid widespread panic about the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed 56 lives in China.

The user, who has shared the video, captioned it as ‘I can’t believe these pictures. In this civilized society, we eat newborn mouse Scared me intolerable. #chinazi #WuhanCoronavirus.’

Watch it here:

As per the Sun, this gruesome delicacy is known as Three Squeaks, because the mouse squeaks when it gets picked up by the diner, a dish popular throughout the Guangdong province.

However, it is unclear where and when this footage was taken.

Meanwhile, many people on social media have expressed disgust and outrage at the revolting video:

the World is paying the price for 🇨🇳#Chinese Inhumane eating habit It once resulted in SARS in 2003 & NOW causing #WuhanCoronavirus It's Irresponsible Can #China give some contributions to the World??#WuhanCoronavirus #ChinesePneumonia #Wuhan — ResilientHK (@HkResilient) January 24, 2020

The cause of the new virus is said to be almost from China is food culture! — timecapsuloups (@timecapsulockoo) January 23, 2020

Is this to celebrate Year of the Rat? If people (wherever) are eating all sorts of animals and getting viruses passed on to them, they really have no one else to blame, even when govt makes stupid decisions. — Yon M.J. Velasco (@YonMJVelasco1) January 23, 2020

How utterly disgusting. And they wonder why disease is rife there. — badgerwatcher1 (@badgerwatcher1) January 23, 2020

The cruelty to animals is one of the most shocking and disgusting things I've seen. Culture is NO excuse for cruelty. — Joy (@vancouver44444) January 23, 2020

Most horrible country in the world. They will eat whatever the back points to the sky! No lesson has been learnt from 2003 Sars.. History will be repeated again and again until the Chinese has great awakening.#godbless — Meow_sweetie (@MeowCarmen) January 23, 2020

You know what they say, "You're what you eat" Or in this case, its real karma that those who eat bats, mice, civets are struck back by the viruses carried by the wildlives. Except the poor folks of the other innocent nations who perished as a collateral damage#WuhanCoronavirus — Eren Yeager (@ErenYea95446295) January 23, 2020

Coronavirus is linked to the same virus that led to the SARS epidemic in 2003 and leading Chinese virologists fear that this new deadly strain of coronavirus could lead to an outbreak 10 times worse than the previous one.

Meanwhile, amid the outbreak, India has asked China to release the students staying there as China is not allowing anyone to leave Wuhan in the wake of the rapid spread of the virus.