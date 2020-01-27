Bhandara: Seems like a childhood tale and quick presence of mind pulled a man out from the jaws of death! Recently, a video of a man pretending to be dead when approached by a ferocious tiger went viral, with people lauding his sense of decision making.

The incident reportedly happened in Tumsar in Bhandara district of Maharashtra where a tiger was filmed running around in an open field, trying to avoid people who surrounded him. It was then that the scared tiger grabs a human, and starts inspecting him, with his jaws on the man’s chest.

However, instead of screaming or trying to escape, the man lied on the ground, lifeless and pretending to be dead. Meanwhile, when the tiger sees the people approaching towards them, he runs away.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “You want to see how does a narrow escape looks like in case of an encounter with a #tiger. #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately, the end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior.”

Here’s the full video of the entire incident:

People have appreciated the man’s presence of mind and commented how he could have been probably devoured if the tiger knew the man was alive. Many users also called the man’s experience with the tiger as horrific and frightening, some users commented that it was perhaps unique and adventurous.

This must have been a horrifying and the most adventurous experience for the man. I am sure he must have used his brain to keep calm and hold the breath to show as if he is dead to escape. And for the tiger- God is great that he did not use is extra brain😁 — Himanshu (@himanshu_tiwari) January 25, 2020

Nonviolent protest of people here throws a good lesson to hooligans that it could do the needful even against a tiger. By the way,victim deserves the best actor award for posing as dead against tiger. — sanjiv walia (@sanjiv_walia) January 25, 2020

This is sheer luck for the man. His calm behavior and courage helped him.. Glad both that the tiger & the man are safe.. God was kind to both.. 😊 — Suresh Ramchandran (@sureshram996) January 26, 2020

You get paralyzed by fear in such situation. The reflexive reaction of the mind/body is to lie still not provoking any vexation through struggle. The tiger is apparently no man-eater or the man wouldn't have been this lucky. Sad that we have harassed our wild life to no ends. — Vivek Agarwal (@Permianpristine) January 26, 2020

Many also lamented that such incidents occur because humans have eradicated the habitat for the tigers and other animals in the wildlife

Sir, Its painful to see cultivation, grazing and so many resorts near forest lands. Glad that the tiger population is increasing, but they also need free living space. Are we doing anything currently to stop encroachment of forest lands and is it working? — Vindhya (@vindhya_cs) January 25, 2020

It’s not tiger’s fault we humans have destroyed their habitat,where will these animals go ,we need to conserve their population or else they will be extinct soon🙏🙏🙏🙏 — dhondup namgyal aka danny (@DhondupNamgyal) January 25, 2020

Wrong place and wrong time for the tiger. Man has encroached Its land — Krish Subramanian (@Krish_018) January 27, 2020

Extremely lucky, isn’t it?