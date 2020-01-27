Bhandara: Seems like a childhood tale and quick presence of mind pulled a man out from the jaws of death! Recently, a video of a man pretending to be dead when approached by a ferocious tiger went viral, with people lauding his sense of decision making.
The incident reportedly happened in Tumsar in Bhandara district of Maharashtra where a tiger was filmed running around in an open field, trying to avoid people who surrounded him. It was then that the scared tiger grabs a human, and starts inspecting him, with his jaws on the man’s chest.
However, instead of screaming or trying to escape, the man lied on the ground, lifeless and pretending to be dead. Meanwhile, when the tiger sees the people approaching towards them, he runs away.
IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “You want to see how does a narrow escape looks like in case of an encounter with a #tiger. #Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately, the end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior.”
Here’s the full video of the entire incident:
People have appreciated the man’s presence of mind and commented how he could have been probably devoured if the tiger knew the man was alive. Many users also called the man’s experience with the tiger as horrific and frightening, some users commented that it was perhaps unique and adventurous.
Many also lamented that such incidents occur because humans have eradicated the habitat for the tigers and other animals in the wildlife
Extremely lucky, isn’t it?