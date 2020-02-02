Mangalore: In an act of kindness that is winning hearts online, a 40-year-old Mangalore woman risked her own life and climbed down a 30ft deep well to rescue a stray dog. The video of the woman bravely climbing down the well and rescuing a dog who fell into it accidentally is going viral on social media, with netizens hailing her as a ‘hero’

As per local reports, the dog allegedly fell into the well after a fight with other street dogs and was trapped inside for an entire night. Many rushed to help but their efforts failed, following which she was summoned to help out. The woman has been identified as Rajani Damodar Shetty from Mangalore, who is an ardent animal lover, and takes care of dozens of strays in the area.

In the video, Shetty can be seen hanging using a rope to descend into the well and then ties it around the dog. People gathered outside pull up the rope attached to the dog, following which it runs free.

Here is the video:

Bless the lady who saved the Dog 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UfguvHBnAG — Mauna (@ugtunga) January 31, 2020

After the video went viral, people have been hailing the woman for bravery:

For me, she is a hero..🙏 — 𝓑𝓲𝓭𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪 (@bidishalolo) January 31, 2020

Hopefully people will become more sensitive towards all life forms and someday we will have a world free from animal slaughter and other brutalities.

This lady is actually doing something unlike the activist animal lovers who just click selfies with their dogs & cats. — Abhishek Joshi (@digimontgsa) January 31, 2020

When bravery meets an act of kindness… 😍 😍. 💪👩 — Knucklehead (@jst_chill_out) January 31, 2020

🙏She🙏 is #THE #SAVIOR. Still this kind of people exists, thank God. Whereas we can see, nurses of NRS MEDICAL COLLEGE of Kolkata killing numerous puppies on the pretext that they are disturbing elements and may bite. 😪 — Saumyajit🇮🇳 Biswas 🇮🇳 (@BiswasS5) January 31, 2020

What do you think of the rescue?