Dibrugarh: Panic gripped citizens after a massive fire broke out on the Burhi Dihing river in Assam’s Dibrugarh district allegedly due to an oil pipeline blast. As per local residents, oil from the Duliajan plant of Oil India Limited was transferred via a water pipe that was connected with the river. They suspect that some miscreants set fire after the crude oil came into the river.

In the videos that have gone viral on social media, huge black smoke can be seen emitting from the river after the water mixed with oil were set on fire. Many complained that the fire had been burning for three days with no relief measures in sight, demanding an explanation and investigation into the matter.

Fire on river. Burhi Dihing river caught fire at Naharkatia, Assam, due to oil pipe blast in last three days. But no one cares. pic.twitter.com/lym6NvNye7 — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) February 2, 2020

However, after three days, the fire was contained on Sunday after a team of experts reached the location to douse it.

“Fire on the river surface started after the oil spill covered it. It continued for a few hours and once the spilled oil got burnt, the fire subsided on Sunday evening. Officials from OIL also reached the spot and stopped the leakage from the pipeline. Since the fire took place in the middle of the river, it didn’t cause much damage. No one was injured in the incident”, Padmanabh Baruah, additional superintendent of police (headquarters), Dibrugarh district told Hindustan Times.

A team of experts are ‘on the job’ to stop further contamination of the rivulets and crude oil ‘recovery’ operations are also underway, Oil India officials said.