Meerut: Dramatic scenes were witnessed in Meerut, after the Traffic Police issued a challan to a motorbike-rider after he was found driving his bike without a helmet.

According to reports, the rider was seen driving his bike in the busy Begum Bridge in Meerut, without a helmet. When he was caught, he pleaded and made multiple requests to the police to not issue him a challan. He told the police that he had just lost his job and is under extreme stress. He even clung to the feet of the traffic policeman but to no avail as the police ultimately did issue a challan in his name.

Frustrated, the youth then throws his bike around and then sits on it and starts weeping inconsolably while onlookers and police watch. Some even captured the whole incident on their mobile phones, the video of which has gone viral.

Agitated over traffic challan, a biker in UP's Meerut took out his anger on his motorcycle. He later sat on the fallen bike and started crying as traffic cops stood and watched the entire drama unfolding on a busy street in the city. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/lZ8TfQYUWt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 25, 2019

The police later pacified the young man and sent him home. Meanwhile, the video has attracted widespread comments on social media, with some people empathizing with the youth and criticising the new Motor Vehicles Act.

Very unfortunate. Maybe the fine is beyond his means. Though traffic discipline is necessary, insanely high fines serve no purpose. — Bajirao82 (@Sangfroid7A) November 25, 2019

It’s all Nitin Gadkari’s doing. He is a rich businessman and therefore cannot feel the pain of common man. It’s high time that he is removed from Inion Cabinet. @narendramodi — Open Eyes (@satnam1972) November 25, 2019

State of India. Everyone is breaking down, the question is, WHEN? — Indian Gowda (@IndianGowda1) November 26, 2019

Stupidily increasing the fine was one of the thoughtless decisions made by this govt. No one in their right mind would suggest such a culpable law neglecting common man's situation. — Prithvi Raj (@PrithviRajdj) November 25, 2019

Some even slammed the youth for breaking the traffic rules, dubbing the episode as ‘drama’

एक कान ने नीचे खींच के लगाओ सब रोना धोना बंद होजाएगा। बाइक चलानी हैं और नियम भी तोड़ने हैं। नवाब कहिके👊 — WhyTheeChou (@ChaudhariYD) November 26, 2019

Nonsense , dramebaz UPites, they r the 1 to break 90% of the laws and now crying foul .. — ‏نورالدین🇮🇳 (@MeMumbaikar42) November 25, 2019

फालतू का ड्रामा। हेलमेट नहीं पहनेंगे, कागज़ नहीं रखेंगे, रेड लाइट पे नहीं रुकेंगे, उल्टी तरफ गाड़ी चलाएंगे तो सब ठीक है। चालान कर दो तो छोटे बच्चों की तरह रोयेंगे। चूतिया बनाने में एक्सपर्ट हैं भूतनी के 😂😂😂 — Amit Mitra 🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ (@amit2648) November 26, 2019

In a similar case of frustration over being issued a challan, an inebriated man set his bike on fire after receiving a traffic fine of Rs 11,000 in September this year.

Under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the government had increased the penalties for violations of traffic rules. The provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 was notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Act came into practice in many states across India starting from September 1.

As per a recent report, total fine of Rs 577 crore have been collected from September 1 since the amended Motor Vehicle Act came into force across the country.