Atlanta: In an embarrassing event, several Miss Universe 2019 participants tripped and fell during the swimwear round at the prelims, the pictures of which have gone viral on social media. As the pretty contestants walked around in their colourful bikinis, the organizers were left red-faced after many of them started tripping.

Reportedly, the culprit was the wet stage floor which caused these accidents.While some just stumbled and managed to get back their balance, others fell on the stage.

Not one or two contestants, but six of them, namely Miss Uruguay, Miss France, Miss Indonesia, Miss Malaysia, Miss New Zealand and Miss Malta took a fall on the wet floor. Luckily none of the ladies were injured during the show.

The most-talked about fall came from France’s 25-year-old Maëva Coucke who took to her Instagram to share the ‘nightmare.’ She shared the video with the caption,”Last night I experienced the worst obsession of a Miss: falling on stage. So far it has never happened to me, but life sometimes gives us good as bad surprises”.

However, after she fell, she didn’t lose her confidence as she picked herself up and kept on walking down the runway with a smile on her face while the audiences applauded her.

After many contestants lost their balance, the production took a 20-second sweep break, to avoid future stumbles. Notably, the commendable part is that all women recovered well and handled the situation with grace.

Watch how other contestants fell:

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned the Miss Universe 2019 beating more than 90 contestants from around the globe, including Miss India Vartika Singh. Vartika crashed out of the beauty pageant after securing a place in the top 20.